Wireless SoCs feature ultra-low transmit/receive power dissipation

Silicon Labs announces a new family of secure, proprietary wireless system-on-chip (SoC) devices designed for power- and size-constrained IoT products powered by batteries or energy harvesting sources. Target applications include electronic shelf labels (ESL), building security, industrial automation sensors and custom modules for commercial lighting. Based on Silicon Labs’ Wireless Gecko Series 2 platform, the new EFR32FG22 (FG22) SoCs deliver an optimal combination of security features, 2.4 GHz wireless performance, energy efficiency, and software tools and stacks to enable the next generation of ESL and pricing automation products.

According to Mordor Intelligence, global ESL market value topped $581 million (USD) in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.82 billion by 2025, achieving a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 21 percent over the 2020-2025 forecast period. ESL technology enables cloud-based applications that enhance retail automation, shopper engagement and data analytics. Most ESL system designs are based on proprietary wireless protocols, and Silicon Labs’ new FG22 SoCs provide a best-in-class connectivity solution for this rapidly emerging market.

The FG22 integrates a 38.4 MHz Arm® Cortex®-M33 core with TrustZone and a high-performance radio with a receive sensitivity of -106.4 dBm. The SoCs’ combination of ultra-low transmit and receive power (8.2 mA TX at +6 dBm, 3.6 mA RX) and 1.2 µA deep-sleep mode power delivers exceptional energy efficiency. Additional low-power on-chip features such as RFSense, which wakes the FG22 in the presence of RF energy, further extend the operating life of IoT products with limited battery or energy harvesting options.

Silicon Labs delivers an industry-leading suite of security features implemented in Series 2 products including the new FG22 SoCs.

The EFR32FG22 SoCs are planned to start shipping in March 2020 in a choice of 5 mm x 5 mm QFN40 and 4 mm x 4 mm QFN32 packages. The EFR32FG22 SoC starter kit is planned to be available in March, with kit pricing starting at $99.00 (USD MSRP). Developers can download Simplicity Studio including development tools and reference software at no charge.