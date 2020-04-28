Electromechanical relay switches cover 6.5 GHz to 40 GHz in SPDT, DPDT options

Pasternack has just launched a new series of Double Ridge Waveguide Electromechanical Relay Switches which perform over broader frequency bands, making them ideal for applications involved with electronic warfare, electronic countermeasures, microwave radio, VSAT, radar, test instrumentation, and research and development.

This comprehensive selection of 12 new double ridge waveguide electromechanical switch models are now available featuring broadband multi-octave frequency coverage spanning 6.5 GHz to 40 GHz in SPDT and optional DPDT configurations. Designs support WRD-650, WRD-750 and WRD-180 waveguide sizes. Impressive typical performance includes 2.5 dB insertion loss, 80 dB isolation and up to 8.5kW power handling capability. Desirable features include latching self-cut-off actuators, TTL logic, position indicators with manual override, and patented motor drive with arc suppression. These fully weatherized rugged mil-grade packages are designed for 100% humidity exposure across a -40°C to +85°C operating temperatures and support an environmentally-sealed quick-connect DC-control connector with mate.

“Having a comprehensive selection of broader-band, double ridge waveguide electromechanical switch designs in-stock and ready for immediate shipment is critical for RF designers who need only one module for an urgent proof-of-concept or prototype application and can’t afford to wait for several months. Typically, other suppliers require a 16 -20+ week lead time and minimum order quantities (MOQs) for these types of products,” said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack’s new double ridge waveguide electromechanical relay switches are in-stock and available to ship today.