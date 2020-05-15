Electronics enclosure cases have Stackable feature

Pixus Technologies offers a configuration of its RiCase enclosures that are ideal for stacking. The instrumentation cases have interlacing tabs that provide a secure connection ensuring that stacked units do not fall.

The RiCase enclosures have optional carry handles on the top edge of the box that is ideal for the stacked configuration. The product line comes in three standard trim colors, with rounded edges. Sizes range from 1U to 12U heights with three depth options and 19” or 9.5” widths. The rugged enclosures have a high strength-to-weight ratio. Other options include customizable front and rear doors, silk-screening services, modular mounting kits, and much more.

Pixus offers instrumentation cases, backplane-based enclosures systems, and components. The enclosure systems are used in a wide range of defense, industrial, medical, oil & gas, test/measurement, and other applications.