element 14 and Infineon partner for Low-Power IoT Design Challenge

The element14 Community, an Avnet Community, today introduced its Low Power IoT Design Challenge in partnership with Infineon Technologies. The challenge encourages element14 Community members to utilize Infineon Technology kits to build low-power IoT devices that enhance industrial design.

There are several industrial design applications that can benefit from a lower power and easier to use embedded solutions, ultimately saving companies time, money, and operational bandwidth for optimized system power. Dedicated to improving industrial design through efficient IoT applications, Infineon Technologies provides users with the optimal hardware and platform to build smart, energy-efficient, and secure IoT systems, along with easy-to-use and flexible software to bring ideas to life.

In its latest element14 design challenge, element14 Community members are invited to use the Infineon Technologies PSoC 6S2 + AIROC WiFi/Bluetooth Pioneer Kit along with the ModusToolbox Software environment to build a low-power IoT device to create an innovative design. Example applications could include a factory automation sensor hub, predictive maintenance module, or air quality monitor.

“We are always so impressed by the innovative solutions element14 community members develop during our design challenges,” said Phil Hutchinson, Senior Specialist, Community Programs, element14 community. “By giving contestants the tools they need, Low Power IoT Design Challenge contestants have the opportunity to create efficient and secure IoT systems that benefit industrial design.”

Applications are now open to become one of 20 challengers and receive the PSOC™ 6S2 + AIROC™ Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Pioneer Kit to build your chosen project. The challengers, announced on 2nd August, will have about 10 weeks to build their projects, and develop 10 blog posts sharing their progress with element14 Community members. Entries will be judged by a panel of judges on originality, innovation, and technical merit.

Winners will be announced in October: the first prize winner will receive an 11” iPad Pro 128GB and a solar powered charger, second place will receive an iPad mini with a solar powered charger. For a chance to win one of these prizes, contestants must build their low-power project using the Pioneer Kit and ModusToolbox.

To participate, element14 community members should submit their applications by July 25, please visit: Low Power IoT – Design Challenge