ePaper displays sized to 42 in, come in varioius colors

DATA MODUL announces its cooperation with E Ink, the world’s largest manufacturer of ePaper products and technologies. DATA MODUL is thus expanding its own display portfolio with the tried-and-tested E Ink products and is adding both segment and active-matrix displays to its range for individual customer solutions.

Available in sizes from 1.10” to 42.0”, the displays not only come in a variety of color choices but are also diverse in their ranges of use. The E Ink displays are available in black/white, black/white/red, black/white/yellow as well as colored displays in yellow/orange or as a “full color” ePaper display. Additionally, they feature high contrast and an extreme viewing angle thanks to the patented E Ink technology. Their reflective display makes them easy to read both in low ambient light and in bright sunlight.

Another feature of the ePaper displays is their power efficiency. Not only are they bistable and only require power when switching between images, but the displayed content then remains visible, even without power. The low power consumption aspect of ePaper technology makes it ideal for battery, low-electric, and/or solar-powered applications.

ePaper displays benefit applications not suitable for conventional LCDs, as they are easy to read from all directions and angles due to their reflective display technology with sufficient ambient light. Other products that can be easily implemented with E Ink displays include wearables, different kinds of electronic tags, eReaders, eNotes, large-scale digital signage, and smart living solutions.