EtherCAT modules integrated hardware and software to modernize IIoT-based smart factories

ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, introduces two new modules in the 6-CH EU Series digital I/O – the ECAT-4XMO motion control and trigger module, and the ECAT-TRG4 trigger modules. The new modules are a dynamic extension to ADLINK’s EtherCAT System and are designed to perfectly complement the EU Series, enabling higher performance in automatic assembly, test, and inspection equipment across a multitude of applications including cell phone glass inspection, battery cell assembly, camera lens assembly and test and glue dispensing machinery, as well as inspection equipment. The ECAT-4XMO motion control and trigger module is a 4-channel control and high-speed trigger module that connects to both EtherCAT and non-EtherCAT motors, including stepper motors, linear motors, direct drive and AC. Advanced functions of the ECAT-4XMO include high precision motion interpolation, continuous contouring, axes synchronization, point table for circuit limit and 2D compensation. The superior performance of the ECAT-TRG4 includes high speed position comparison trigger (4 channels, 10 MHz linear/table), pulse outputs (12 MHZ), encode inputs (20 MHz) and support for encoder re-driver operation. The flexible expansion interface of the ECAT-TRG4 allows easy connection to cameras and air guns. In addition, ADLINK offers an all-in-one automation software (APS SDK), which serves as a uniform interface to access all ADLINK machine automation products. With APS SDK, users can operate ADLINK motion products in a simple and consistent way, minimizing the reprogramming hassles of adding or removing devices. APS Function Library also allows existing motion control users to easily upgrade to EtherCAT-based solutions without complicated program modifications or application redevelopment. The new modules feature sliding side-by-side installation and screwless design, to reduce installation costs, and support nearly all field applications in a smart factory. In test applications, the EtherCAT system delivered total cost of ownership (TCO) savings of up to 10% and up to 30% increases in productivity.