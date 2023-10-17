Eval board combines MCU with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity

InnoPhase IoT announces an evaluation platform that combines STMicroelectronics STM32U5 MCU evaluation board with InnoPhase IoT’s Talaria TWO WiFi/BLE evaluation board. The board seamlessly integrates ultra-low power WiFi/BLE with STM32 microcontrollers to enable the industry’s lowest-power cloud-connected battery-powered IoT devices. Target applications for the combination include wearables, industrial IoT, medical, commercial, and smart-home automation.

The STM32U5 MCU is based on an Arm Cortex-M33 core and is a new generation of 32-bit microcontroller targeting the most demanding power/performance requirements. The MCU integrates the Cortex-M33 core with up to 4MB of flash memory and 2.5MB of SRAM to enable the highest performance amongst 32-bit MCUs while cutting power by up to 90% and extending battery life using a range of innovative power-management features.

The InnoPhase IoT Talaria TWO WiFi/BLE5 multiprotocol wireless platform enables the development of ultra-low power cloud-connectivity applications without compromising performance. The industry’s lowest Tx current of 81ma at MCS7 and DTIM-10 current at 57uA extends battery life to 10-plus years for IoT devices. Talaria TWO features WiFi provisioning using BLE, secured over-the-air updates, and seamless cloud connectivity to AWS and Microsoft Azure, providing ease of development and deployment for IoT solutions. The InnoPhase IoT platform’s high integration, small size, and multiple antenna options allow customers to meet new use case requirements.

The seamless integration of STM32U5 and Talaria TWO evaluation boards allows designers to build ultra-low power sensor-to-cloud connected IoT solutions. Software integration is provided via ST’s I-CUBE-T2 software expansion for STM32Cube. The host application on STM32U5 uses the InnoPhase IoT Host APIs (HAPI) and communicates with the application running on the InnoPhase IoT Talaria TWO device. The kit supports AWS IoT services.

The STM32U5 MCUs and Talaria TWO WiFi/BLE SoC/Modules are currently in production. The STM32U5 NUCLEO-U575Z1-Q evaluation board is available now to order at https://www.st.com/en/evaluation-tools/nucleo-u575zi-q.html#sample-buy and InnoPhase IoT’s Talaria TWO EVB-A (INP3014/INP3015) evaluation kits are available now to order at https://innophaseiot.com/purchase/. Talaria TWO WiFi/BLE modules are certified with the WiFi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG and have global regulatory certification.

InnoPhase IoT successfully demonstrated the STM32U5 plus Talaria TWO sensor to AWS connectivity at Sensors Converge 2023 conference in Santa Clara, California.