Exploring the fundamentals of tactile switches

Tactile switches, often overlooked in their simplicity, are the unsung heroes of countless electronic devices, providing the tactile feedback and reliable actuation force that underpin user experience. From the keyboards for laptops to the robust controls of industrial machinery, these unassuming switches enable seamless interaction with the digital world.

Despite their simplicity, there are still a number of key specifications and design considerations to take into account for proper device selection.

The CUI Insights™ blog post, “Tactile Switches 101” delves into the fundamental principles of tactile switches, including design and construction, features and benefits, specifications, how to wire, and much more. By keeping some of these key details outlined in this blog post, an engineer will be better equipped to select the right tactile switch for the job.

Read More