Semi-rigid cable assemblies and connector line includes custom lengths

Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand, has expanded its offering of semi-rigid cable assemblies and connectors designed to negate the need for any custom tooling or jigs in the production process.

This new series of semi-rigid cable assemblies features superior shielding compared to their flexible counterparts. Their solid outer conductor semi-rigid coax design guarantees their forms are reliably held after bending, making them desirable for applications involving enclosure and/or box type layouts.

Fairview’s customers can enjoy access to a variety of connector options, including Type N, SMA, 3.5 mm and more. There are also in-series and between-series options.

The expansion includes custom lengths for the cable assemblies along with multiple size options for addressing numerous applications. For example, there are smaller diameter options for higher frequencies and smaller housings, as well as larger diameter options for larger housings and lower loss scenarios.

“Our customers can tap into one of the most robust portfolios of semi-rigid cable assemblies and connectors available anywhere. They have the power to customize assemblies to meet their specific needs and no longer require any custom tooling or jigs in their production process,” said Amar Ganwani, Product Line Manager.

