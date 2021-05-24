Micro-sized EM switches offer dc to 26 GHz performance

A new line of micro-sized, surface-mount, single-pole, double-throw, electromechanical relay switches with broadband performance are candidates for a wide range of applications involving high power, switch matrices, and test and measurement systems.

Fairview Microwave’s new series of SPDT electromechanical relay switches includes six models with widely used latching actuators in micro-size surface-mount packages. These switches deliver impressive performance with low insertion loss, high isolation and excellent repeatability. Model frequency bands cover dc to 8 GHz, dc to 18 GHz, and dc to 26 GHz with 12 Vdc and 24 Vdc operating voltage options.

These SMT package designs can be used with a variety of solder mounting processes and provide high thermal resistance. Additional features include hot switching capability up to 40 W average power. These rugged circuits are RoHS and REACH-compliant and designed for high reliability with 5M typical lifecycle ratings.

“Our new SMT electromechanical relay SPDT switches provide ease of installation, are internally matched for 50 Ω and don’t require any external components. They are ideal for designers who need broadband frequency coverage up to 26 GHz with applications that require higher power switching or have space limitations,” said Tim Galla, Senior Product Line Manager.

Fairview Microwave’s new SMT electromechanical relay latching switches are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.