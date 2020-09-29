VNA test cables sport flex life exceeding 100,000 cycles

A new series of highly flexible VNA test cables are designed to address a range of demanding test and lab applications.

Fairview Microwave’s new high-frequency VNA test cables display excellent electrical properties such as exceptional phase stability of ±6° at 50 GHz and ±8° at 70 GHz, as well as VSWR of 1.3:1 at 50 GHz and 1.4:1 at 70 GHz. The 50-GHz assemblies are terminated with 2.4-mm connectors, while the 70-GHz versions utilize 1.85-mm connectors. The braided, stainless steel armoring surrounding the coax provides a rugged but flexible cable with a flex life exceeding 100,000 cycles, making these test cables ideal for use in semiconductor probe testing, precise bench top testing, as well as lab/production testing where the need for a highly flexible, yet durable cable solution is required.

Furthermore, these new VNA test cables are terminated with rugged, stainless-steel connectors that provide up to 5,000 mating cycles when attached with proper care. The flexibility of these cables makes it easier and safer to test a Device Under Test (DUT). A swept right-angle 2.4-mm and 1.85-mm connector option allows these cables to fit into tight spaces and can reduce the length of cable required in many applications.

“Our new VNA test cables offer industry-leading performance up to 70 GHz, are rated to 5,000 mating cycles and can withstand 100,000 flexure cycles while still exhibiting excellent amplitude and phase stability to the given frequency,” said Steve Ellis, Product Line Manager.

Fairview Microwave’s new high flexibility VNA test cables are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

Fairview Microwave, 17792 Fitch, Irvine, CA 92614972, 972-649-6678, www.fairviewmicrowave.com.