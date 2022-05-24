Fanless 300-W supplies output up to 58 Vdc

The Vox Power VCCS300 power supply series delivers a silent 300 Watts of continuous output power in a rugged and miniature 4” x 2” x 1.61” package, which can be cooled using conduction, convection, or forced air cooling techniques.

VCCS300 is the ultimate power solution for applications where rugged reliability, high efficiency, silent operation and a medical BF rating are important factors and is supplied with a standard 5-year warranty.

Now available with standard output voltages of 12, 15, 24, 28, 36, 48 and 56VDC the VCCS300 platform can also be tailored to suit any other customer-specific output voltage ranging between 12 – 58VDC without costly safety approvals and time-consuming custom designs being undertaken.

The Vox Power VCCS300 meets the latest international medical (BF Rated) and ITE safety approvals and is perfectly suited for use in ventilators and lab equipment as well as battery charging and PoE applications in addition to the more established industrial, IT and medical markets. The product is suitable for class I or II equipment up to 5000 m and carries multiple immunity and MIL-STD approvals including MIL-STD 810G, MIL-STD 461F, and MIL-STD 704F making it perfect for applications in rugged and high-vibration environments.

The VCCS300 offers power densities exceeding 23 W/in3 with efficiencies up to 95 percent in a scalable power architecture. Power solutions of 300 W, 600 W, 900 W, and beyond can be achieved by using the onboard droop current share function, which allows end users to scale up or down depending on their power requirements.