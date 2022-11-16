Fault-tolerant 6-axis IMUs target industrial apps

TDK Corporation extends the SmartIndustrial line of robust and accurate motion sensors and announces the availability of InvenSense IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 new high-performance fault-tolerant inertial measurement units (IMU) targeted at navigation applications that require accurate, stable, and best-in-class bias instability at an affordable price. IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 are modules that include multiple 6-axis sensors, each of which can measure three dimensions of linear acceleration and three dimensions of rotational rate. The calibration of these devices over the full temperature range (-40 ºC to 85 ºC), guarantees the best performance not typical in standard IMUs, which often have deteriorating performance as temperatures increase or decrease. It also provides stable measurements across all temperatures to minimize errors in position and angle for navigation applications. The modules also include a microcontroller that provides multiple options for communication and sensor fusion.

As these products offer precise measurements, even in harsh environments with high vibrations and wide temperature variations, this product family is well-suited for a variety of navigation applications, including high-end real-time kinematic positioning (RTK) and GNSS/INS units, precision agriculture, construction machinery, and industrial robots. An example application is an industrial autonomous vehicle or drone that requires best-in-class dead reckoning performance in case of GPS signal loss.

This new product family also integrates TDK’s unique SensorFT feature for fault tolerance, which combines the multi-IMU hardware design with TDK’s proprietary fault detection and recovery software, to deliver built-in redundancy and early warning capabilities. A system that includes IIM-4623X sensors could provide customers with advanced warnings, enabling preventative maintenance to avoid operational disruption.

The IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 products are available at most global distribution partners. Product demonstrations are available at our main booth #B3.560 at Electronica in Munich, Germany.