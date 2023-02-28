February 2023 Special Edition: Power Electronic Handbook

In this issue:

Extended Power Range GaN-based USB-C adapters and chargers deliver increased performance

An innovative, highly integrated combo controller for the joint control of the PFC and the hybrid flyback stage.

How to control dc microgrids

Microgrids are a great way to power locations where grid connections are unreliable, though it can be tricky to control them in robust ways.

Simplifying designs for high power density applications

High-density power module technology for FPGAs, SoCs, & ASICs makes designing easy by providing the highest power densities in the smallest spaces.

Power optimization techniques for low-power signal chain applications

Several system-level techniques are available that can make signal chains designs more power efficient and reduce system design complexity.

