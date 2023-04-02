Ultra-rugged solutions use single pair Ethernet and USB 3.2 protocols

Fischer Connectors has developed new high-speed data and power connectivity solutions combining Single Pair Ethernet and USB 3.2 Gen 2 high-speed protocols with the rugged, high-density, and miniature features of its flagship product lines. They enable space-saving and cost-efficient integration in industrial automation and robotics, chemical plants, food processing, automotive production lines, outdoor sensing, and unmanned systems.

The Single Pair Ethernet solutions from the Fischer Core Series and Fischer UltiMate Series allow for 1 Gbit/s data transfer per IEEE 802.3bp – 1000Base-T1. Exceptionally rugged by any market standards, they outperform other suppliers’ SPE solutions in terms of security, durability, as well as environmental and mechanical performance. Fischer SPE is compliant with MIL-STD norms (through Fischer UltiMate) and offers 10,000 mating cycles, three locking mechanisms (push-pull, screw, quick-release), and hermetic sealing in addition to IP68/ IP69 ratings. SPE is also featured in the ultra-miniature Fischer MiniMax connector in ‘size 06’ (Ø 10 mm receptacle).

The demand for USB 3.0+ protocol is high in Industry 4.0 operations, as it offers high data transfer rates with low latency for IIoT control applications, nearly twice the power output than USB 2.0 (900 mA vs. 500 mA), better power efficiency due to lower consumption in idle state, and larger bandwidth. Fischer MiniMax connectors with USB 3.2 Gen 2 allow for 10 Gbit/s data transfer, offer additional power contacts up to 8 A, and are half the size of some competitor connectors with similar speed but no power.