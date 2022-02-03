Four-terminal shunts provide precision current sensing

Low resistance values are important for high-efficiency current sensing because lower values mean less wasted power on the current sensing measurement itself. But sensing low resistance values accurately becomes challenging because of lead resistance errors. Using a four-terminal shunt resistor eliminates the detrimental effects of lead resistance on the current sensing measurement operation. Low resistance values are important for high-efficiency current sensing because lower values mean less wasted power on the current sensing measurement itself. But sensing low resistance values accurately becomes challenging because of lead resistance errors. Using a four-terminal shunt resistor eliminates the detrimental effects of lead resistance on the current sensing measurement operation.

The HCSK1216 provides a 3W to 5W four-terminal shunt for precision current sensing performance that consumes 75% less space than the 2725 size. The HCSK1216 is available in 0.5 and 1 milliohm resistance values in tolerances as low as 1% and 50 ppm TCR.

Applications include power management, power modules, battery charging, frequency converters, hybrid power current sensing, engine and motor controls, and PC graphics and motherboards.

Pricing for the HCSK will vary depending on size, and tolerance, and is $0.28 each for the HCSK1216 in 1% tolerances.