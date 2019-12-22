FPGA-based prototyping board enables ASIC, IP and SoC development, real-time system integration and pre-silicon software debug

The proFPGA product series include the fastest and most flexible scalable FPGA systems on the market. proFPGA is based on latest Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ and Intel Stratix 10 FPGA technologies. It addresses customers who need an extremely efficient and best-performing FPGA-based prototyping solution for ASIC, IP and SoC prototyping, real-time system integration and pre-silicon software development that allows them to be the first on the market.

PRO DESIGN announced the release of its new XCVU13P FPGA module for its successful and innovative proFPGA product family of FPGA based prototyping solutions.

The new proFPGA XCVU13P FPGA Module is designed and optimized for best signal integrity and maximum performance. High-speed PCB design and materials in combination with the latest Samtec SEARAY and recently released NOVARAY high-speed connectors, allows the proFPGA XCVU13P FPGA Module to reach an outstanding point-to-point speed of more than 1.4 Gbps single-ended over the regular FPGA IOs and a trailblazing performance of up to 32.75 Gbps over the GTY transceivers.

The module, which is assembled with the latest Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ XCVU13P FPGA, offers on 9 extension sites 714 free accessible user IOs and an ASIC equivalent capacity up to 20 million gates.

The highlight and distinguishing feature of this FPGA module is the availability and performance of the 52 multi-gigabit transceivers on 6 extension sites which allow to run stable with a superb performance of up to of 32.75 Gbps. With this performance the new proFPGA member is the best-in-class platform for verifying designs with high speed interfaces like PCIe Gen5, QSFP28 (a corresponding daughter board already available!) for market leading and innovate applications like 5G, Machine Learning (ML), Data Center or High-Performance Computing.

The new proFPGA XCVU13P FPGA Module can be easily assembled on the proFPGA uno, duo or quad motherboards and can be mixed with existing proFPGA FPGA modules. It is fully compatible with all proFPGA accessories like interface boards and interconnection cables. The new proFPGA XCVU13P FPGA Module will be available in January 2020.