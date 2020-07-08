FPGA-based prototyping systems employ Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ chips

S2C has announced the availability of its new Prodigy S7 Series Logic Systems equipped with Xilinx’s Virtex UltraScale+™ FPGA devices. The Prodigy S7 is S2C’s 7th generation prototyping system designed and optimized for maximum performance and ease-of-use. With high DSP-to-logic and high memory-to-logic ratio, this family is the ideal platform for prototyping high-speed connectivity and computation-intensive applications. The first two members in the S7 series are the Prodigy S7-9P and Prodigy™ S7-13P.
S7-9P and S7-13P Logic System Highlights:
- Supports 25Gbps transceivers
- Up to 3.78M system logic cells, 455Mb internal memory, and 12,288 DSP slices
- 676 high-performance I/Os and 48 GTY transceivers
- 4x QSFP28 optical interfaces, each supporting 100G applications
- Supports MIPI and x8 PCIe Gen4 / x8 PCIe Gen3 endpoint
- Compatible with 90+ off-the-shelf S2C daughter cards
- Abundant remote management capability
Today’s applications demand ever higher I/O throughputs as well as the need to interface with a variety of new standards. The Prodigy S7-9P and S7-13P Logic Systems are designed to assure highest signal integrity to support 25 Gbps transceivers and 1.4 Gbps general-purpose I/Os. The S7-9P and S7-13P are also equipped with an FMC connector to easily interface with 3rd party daughter cards, such as MIPI and AD/DA converters in addition to S2C’s 90+ daughter cards through standard Prodigy™ Connectors.
The Prodigy S7 Series Logic Systems work seamlessly with other Prodigy Prototyping components such as Prodigy Player Pro software, Prodigy™ Multi-Debug Module and Prodigy ProtoBridge to provide unrivaled configuration, partitioning, deep-trace debug and co-modeling capabilities.
The Prodigy S7-9P and S7-13P Logic Systems are for purchase now.