Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

FPGA-based prototyping systems employ Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ chips

By

FPGA-based prototyping systemsS2C has announced the availability of its new Prodigy S7 Series Logic Systems equipped with Xilinx’s Virtex UltraScale+™ FPGA devices. The Prodigy S7 is S2C’s 7th generation prototyping system designed and optimized for maximum performance and ease-of-use. With high DSP-to-logic and high memory-to-logic ratio, this family is the ideal platform for prototyping high-speed connectivity and computation-intensive applications. The first two members in the S7 series are the Prodigy S7-9P and Prodigy™ S7-13P.

S7-9P and S7-13P Logic System Highlights:

  • Supports 25Gbps transceivers
  • Up to 3.78M system logic cells, 455Mb internal memory, and 12,288 DSP slices
  • 676 high-performance I/Os and 48 GTY transceivers
  • 4x QSFP28 optical interfaces, each supporting 100G applications
  • Supports MIPI and x8 PCIe Gen4 / x8 PCIe Gen3 endpoint
  • Compatible with 90+ off-the-shelf S2C daughter cards
  • Abundant remote management capability

Today’s applications demand ever higher I/O throughputs as well as the need to interface with a variety of new standards. The Prodigy S7-9P and S7-13P Logic Systems are designed to assure highest signal integrity to support 25 Gbps transceivers and 1.4 Gbps general-purpose I/Os. The S7-9P and S7-13P are also equipped with an FMC connector to easily interface with 3rd party daughter cards, such as MIPI and AD/DA converters in addition to S2C’s 90+ daughter cards through standard Prodigy™ Connectors.

The Prodigy S7 Series Logic Systems work seamlessly with other Prodigy Prototyping components such as Prodigy Player Pro software, Prodigy™ Multi-Debug Module and Prodigy ProtoBridge to provide unrivaled configuration, partitioning, deep-trace debug and co-modeling capabilities.

The Prodigy S7-9P and S7-13P Logic Systems are for purchase now.

EE World Online
Follow us on TwitterAdd us on FacebookFollow us on YouTube Add us on Instagram