Free ebook covers Raspberry Pi essentials

In celebration of Pi Day, the element14 community has published a new eBook: “Essential Raspberry Pi Tips”. In recent years, the Raspberry Pi has transitioned from a tool for students and hobbyists to a viable option for many types of engineering project.

The element14 community’s eBook seeks to support users in their search for perfection, and help them overcome challenges they might face as they get started, and develop projects with the Raspberry Pi focussing on topics such as storage, power supplies, and the humble LED.

Cabe Atwell, element14 Contributor, who authored the eBook says: “If you’re considering the Raspberry Pi because you are curious about electronics and coding, or even if you are a practicing engineer, just go for it! The size of the community and the sheer number of publically available forums, tutorials, and projects means that you will be in good company as you explore and experiment.”

element14 community members can download the full eBook for free at https://www.element14.com/community/community/publications/ebooks