GaN converters targets SMPS

STMicroelectronics has extended its high-voltage wide-bandgap power converter family by adding the STMicroelectronics has extended its high-voltage wide-bandgap power converter family by adding the VIPerGaN100 and VIPerGaN65 for single-switch quasi-resonant (QR) flyback converters up to 100W and 65W. The compact and highly integrated design targets switched-mode power supplies (SMPS) for USB-PD chargers, home appliances, smart-building controllers, lighting, air conditioning, smart metering, and other industrial applications.

Each device integrates a pulse-width modulation (PWM) controller and a 650V enhancement-mode GaN power transistor and allows secondary-side regulation using a standard optocoupler. Housed in a 5mm x 6mm QFN package, the small footprint and advanced integration ensure superior power density and save bill-of-materials (BoM) costs. The wide-bandgap transistor technology enhances energy efficiency and simplifies thermal management.

With advanced power management and low quiescent current, the converters consume standby power of less than 30mW operating in adaptive burst mode. Each operates in quasi-resonant mode, with dynamic blanking time and valley synchronization to reduce switching losses and maximize efficiency at all input line and load conditions. This assists in reducing energy usage, helping to meet ecodesign codes targeting global energy savings and net-zero carbon emissions.

Integrated features to ensure safety and reliability include input voltage feedforward compensation to minimize peak power variation, output overvoltage protection, current sensing, input overvoltage protection, and brown-in and brown-out protection. Thermal shutdown is also included, as well as frequency jittering to suppress EMI.