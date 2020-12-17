GaN power switch features 650-V, 200-A handling for inverter apps

VisIC Technologies Ltd. is proud to announce its new low resistance product for EV Inverter application that will improve efficiency and manufacturing cost of electric cars. The new 8mOhm product is another step in the ongoing effort to support our customers and improve the power conversion systems.

The new product is rated at 8mΩ, 650V, 200Amp and provides significantly lower switching losses versus comparable IGBT or SiC devices for the same current range. Customers can integrate the new die into both discrete packages and power modules with a variety of interconnect options. This new technology enables power loss savings particularly in drive cycle tests for high current Electric Vehicle inverter systems.

The challenge of manufacturing a single die with a high current is a known challenge for wide-bandgap technologies (WBG), such as SiC and GaN, vs ubiquitous Silicon dies. The breakthrough of 200A GaN dies has been made possible due to the thoughtful design of the D3GaN platform and manufacturing excellence of TSMC, the manufacturing partner of VisIC company. This breakthrough will enable Electric Vehicles to benefit from the high-efficiency technology of GaN. This will lead to more cost-effective EV cars, for a greener and cleaner planet.