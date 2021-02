Gate-drive transformers optimized for SiC FETs

The WE-AGDT series from Würth Elektronik allows implementing discrete SiC gate driver designs easier than ever before. These standard parts are compact SMT transformers optimized for silicon carbide applications. With extremely low interwinding capacitance, the WE-AGDT helps to achieve higher Common Mode Transient Immunity (CMTI). The series is compliant with safety standards according to IEC62368-1 / IEC61558-2-16 in addition to AEC-Q200 qualification. Reference designs are available for each WE-AGDT transformer. The complete solution is compact and capable of fully automated assembly.

Product Benefits

Optimized for SiC gate driver supply

Low interwinding capacitance down to 6.8 pF

High CMTI over 100 kV/ μs

IEC62368-1 / IEC61558-2-16

Up to 6 W power

Unipolar & bipolar output

Compact & lightweight

Würth Elektronik, 2609 Crooks Rd, #274, Troy, MI 48084, 248 220 7622, E-Mail: iBE-USA@we-online.com, www.we-online.de