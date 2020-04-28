General purpose, Cortex-M33-based MCUs leverage 40-nm flash technology

NXP Semiconductors today announced the availability of its LPC551x/S1x microcontroller (MCU) family – further extending its performance-efficient LPC5500 MCU series. The LPC551x/S1x MCU family offers developers low power consumption, embedded security, pin-, software- and peripheral-compatibility to accelerate time-to-market. The LPC551x/S1x family leverages ultra-efficient 40-nm flash technology for cost and performance benefits.

Over 600 EEMBC CoreMarks and as low as 32uA/MHz

Up to 150 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core

Up to 256 KB on-chip flash; up to 96 KB SRAM

CAN FD / CAN 2.0 with MCUXpresso-based software enablement

Dual-USB with on-chip PHY, supporting both HS and FS modes

SDIO and up to 9 FlexComm interfaces (configurable as either SPI/I2C/I2S,UART)

Advanced security enabled with MCUXpresso software and tools: SRAM PUF based device root key with added application key storage options Secure boot and anti-rollback protection Arm TrustZone technology for resource isolation Hardware block cipher (PRINCE) for encryption/decryption of internal flash Accelerators for symmetric and asymmetric cryptography Authenticated debug capabilities

Available in HLQFP100, VFBGA98 and HTQFP64 packages

LPC551x/S1x is fully supported by NXP’s MCUXpresso suite of software and tools

The LPC551x/S1x MCU family is available now from NXP and its distribution partners with a suggested resale price starting at $0.97 (USD) for 10,000-unit quantities of LPC5512JBD64.

NXP is accompanying the silicon release with a LPC55S16-based development board at a suggested resale price of $41.18 (USD). Third-party support is allowed from the broad Arm ecosystem.