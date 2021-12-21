Gig Ethernet/PoE+ chip LAN transformers feature low profile

Bourns, Inc. introduced two new shielded Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) Chip-LAN Transformer series. Bourns Model SM453230-121N7YP and Model SM453230-231N7YP series are small, low profile, and discrete solutions giving designers additional board layout flexibility compared to traditional Chip-LAN modules. In addition, Bourns’ new transformers support high network speeds up to 10 Gbps, are capable of 700 mA for PoE+ and offer a temperature range of –40 to +85 °C. They are capable of 1500 VAC/60 s Hi-Pot isolation and withstanding pulse voltages of up to 2400 V, 1.2/50 μs. These advanced features make them ideal for use in high-speed telecommunication and networking devices.

The two transformers differ in inductance, insertion loss, and capacitance features due to the different bit rate ranges they address. Bourns Model SM453230-231N7YP supports 1, 2.5, and 5 GbE, whereas Model SM453230-121N7YP is 10 GbE capable. The former can be paired with Bourns Model SRF2012-900YA common-mode chip inductor, and the latter with Model SRF2012A-801Y. These small, center-tapped transformers are wound on a drum core and capped with a ferrite plate to emulate the close magnetic path of a toroid core. A center tap allows for common-mode suppression even without an extra common mode filter, and the new series help reduce EMI troubleshooting efforts.

Bourns utilizes its fully automated production process for both new model series, which enhances component uniformity, quality, and reliability. Also, high-volume production can be accommodated with shorter production lead times and reduced cost with this process.

Bourns Model SM453230-121N7YP and SM453230-231N7YP GbE Chip-LAN transformers are available now and are RoHS compliant* and halogen-free**.