Gigabit Ethernet PHYs support both copper and fiber interfaces

Microchip Technology announces it has extended its radiation-tolerant (RT) Ethernet PHY devices with the new Microchip Technology announces it has extended its radiation-tolerant (RT) Ethernet PHY devices with the new VSC8574RT PHY . The VSC8574RT PHY supports the Serial Gigabit Media Independent Interface (SGMII) and Quad Serial Gigabit Media-Independent Interface (QSGMII) to reduce the overall signal pins in the design and free up the host device.

Space applications operate in environments that require enhanced radiation technology to withstand extreme temperatures and electromagnetic events. These events degrade space-based systems and disrupt operations. The VSC8574RT Ethernet PHY builds on Microchip’s extensive Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) based device, allowing customers to begin developing applications using the COTS version and substitute an RT device for the final mission.

Compatible with both copper and fiber interfaces, the VSC8574RT PHY makes new application use cases possible. Although copper is primarily used in today’s design, the fiber interface is the wave of the future in space applications, as the industry requires data rates exceeding 1 Gigabit.

The VSC8574RT PHY is equipped with a quad port to support 10, 100, and 1000BASE-T Ethernet connections for optimal speed and reach, depending on the device’s requirements. The high-reliability VSC8574RT PHY boasts advanced features, such as Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) and IEEE 1588v2 Precision Time Protocol (PTP), for network timing and synchronization in applications requiring highly precise timing.

The VSC8574RT specifications include single event latch-up immunity above 78 MeV.cm²/mg and total ionizing dose tested up to 100 krad. This versatile solution caters to a wide spectrum of applications from Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) to deep space.

Microchip’s family of COTS-based Gigabit Ethernet PHY devices now includes the new VSC8574RT, VSC8541RT, and VSC8540RT.