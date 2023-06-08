Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

GNSS modules provide precise positioning in mobile industrial and robotics applications

By

u-blox has announced two new modules based on the u-blox F9 high-precision GNSS platform. The low-power NEO-F9P supports precise navigation and automation of moving industrial machinery, and the ZED-F9P-15B provides customers in the mobile robotics market with an L1/L5 option in addition to the L1/L2 bands.

The new u-blox NEO-F9P GNSS module features include concurrent reception of GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou, multi-band L1/L5 RTK, short convergence times, and reliable performance. The module delivers centimeter-level accuracy in seconds and comes in the smallest ever high-precision module form factor — 50% smaller than the regular u-blox ZED form factor.

This small size, coupled with very low power consumption and ANN-MB1 antenna compatibility, makes the u-blox NEO-F9P ideally suited for a wide range of use cases, including precise navigation and automation in smart antennas, UAVs, and mobile robotics. Offering reliable and efficient positioning, the module supports open as well as standards-based correction services for enhanced performance, such as the u-blox PointPerfect GNSS augmentation service.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy