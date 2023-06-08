GNSS modules provide precise positioning in mobile industrial and robotics applications

u-blox has announced two new modules based on the u-blox F9 high-precision GNSS platform. The low-power NEO-F9P supports precise navigation and automation of moving industrial machinery, and the ZED-F9P-15B provides customers in the mobile robotics market with an L1/L5 option in addition to the L1/L2 bands.

The new u-blox NEO-F9P GNSS module features include concurrent reception of GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou, multi-band L1/L5 RTK, short convergence times, and reliable performance. The module delivers centimeter-level accuracy in seconds and comes in the smallest ever high-precision module form factor — 50% smaller than the regular u-blox ZED form factor.

This small size, coupled with very low power consumption and ANN-MB1 antenna compatibility, makes the u-blox NEO-F9P ideally suited for a wide range of use cases, including precise navigation and automation in smart antennas, UAVs, and mobile robotics. Offering reliable and efficient positioning, the module supports open as well as standards-based correction services for enhanced performance, such as the u-blox PointPerfect GNSS augmentation service.