GPU benchmarking suite measures smartphone processors to high-end gaming PCs

Basemark launched GPUScore, an all-new GPU (graphics processing unit) performance benchmarking suite for a wide device range from smartphones to high-end gaming PCs. GPUScore supports all modern graphics APIs, such as Vulkan, Metal, and DirectX, and operating systems such as Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS.

GPUScore will consist of three different testing suites. Today, the first one of these was launched, named Relic of Life. It is available immediately. Basemark will introduce the two other GPUScore testing suites during the following months. Relic of Life is ideal for benchmarking high-end gaming PCs’ discrete graphics cards’ GPUs. It requires hardware-accelerated ray tracing, supports Vulkan and DirectX, and is available for both Windows and Linux. GPUScore Relic of Life is an ideal benchmark for comparing Vulkan and DirectX accelerated ray tracing performance.

GPUScore is designed to produce the most professional measurements in the industry, which has been Basemark’s leading principle all the time. GPUScore benchmarks are run frame-based for maximal comparability, repeatability, and quality of the measurements. Few other benchmarks measure performance like this because time-based execution is seen as more entertaining, even though the technical and measurement accuracy-related drawbacks are obvious. Furthermore, GPUScore addresses the benchmarking challenge of frame rate limiters that are commonplace, especially in handheld devices. GPUScore is thereby the perfect GPU performance measurement and comparison tool for professional users, like GPU and device vendors and the IT media comparing GPU performance.

Basemark GPU is available immediately as a free app for consumer usage.