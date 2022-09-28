Half-brick 200/300-W converters feature 43-160-V inputs for rail, industrial apps

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the 200W and 300W rated TDK-Lambda CN-B110 series of half brick DC-DC converters. Capable of operating from a wide input voltage of 43 to 160Vdc the converters are compatible with 72Vdc or 110Vdc nominal railway systems. Applications include rolling stock, railway trackside equipment, robotics, AGVs, and scientific research equipment.

These second-generation converters are available with 12V, 13.8V, 15V, and 24V outputs. Using the trim function, they can be adjusted to using a resistor or an external voltage to compensate for voltage drops or to accommodate non-standard system voltages. The standard models have non-latching (self-recovering) over current and overvoltage protection, with an option for latching with manual reset.

To meet demanding high voltage requirements for transients and 5,000m altitude, the CN-B110 has 11.8mm spacing between the primary input and baseplate for a 2,500Vac isolation voltage. Input to output isolation is 3,000Vac and output to ground 500Vac. With efficiencies of up to 91%, power losses are minimized allowing the products to operate at baseplate temperatures of -40oC to +100oC, with very minimal derating at high temperatures. Cooling is achieved using the optional heatsinks or to a cold plate via the module’s aluminum baseplate.

Parallel operation using the current share function of up to 11 modules is possible to support redundant applications. The CN-B110 has a DC Good signal and remote on/off as standard, with an optional 12V 10mA auxiliary output (replaces the DC Good signal). Overall dimensions of the half brick converter are 12.7mm high, 61mm wide, and 57.9mm in length.

All models carry the CE and UKCA marks for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives and are certified to the IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 safety standards. In addition, the series meets the rolling stock IEC 61373 Category 1, Class B shock/vibration standards and are designed to meet EN 45545-2 (Fire protection on railway vehicles).

More information on the CN200B110 and CN300B110 series, including distributor inventory, can be obtained from the TDK-Lambda Americas website at https://www.us.lambda.tdk.com.