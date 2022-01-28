Handheld spectrum analyzer includes built-in EMI pre-compliance test mode, optional 100 kHz-to-3.6 GHz tracking generator

The Owon HSA10000 Handheld RF Spectrum Analyzers cover a frequency range of 9 kHz – 1.6/3.6 GHz with 1-Hz resolution. The HSA1000 series has a low -160 dBm DANL which allows accurate low-noise measurements of even weak signals. An optional Tracking Generator can sweep over the frequency range of 100 kHz to 3.6 GHz. An EMI Pre-Compliance Test function with an EMI filter (6 dB) and peak detector is built-in, which allows for convenient EMI pre-testing and diagnosis. Complete results are available using the supporting software provided. More than 200 EMC test standards and regulations are included. The 8-in LCD touchscreen wide-angle display features a built-in light sensor for automatic brightness adjustment to ambient environments, enabling operation even in full sunlight.

The HSA1000 series of spectrum analyzers offers a pass/fail function for quickly assessing whether signal test results meet previously established criteria. Tasks that can be accomplished with the HSA1000 series include standard modulation signal quality analysis, audio demodulation, field strength measurements, channel measurements, and frequency counting. Waterfall plots show the behavior of varying signal parameters (such as intermittent signals) over time. An external GPS antenna allows measurements to also be time/location identified.

Features:

Frequency Range from 9 kHz to 3.6 GHz with 1-Hz resolution

-160 dBm Displayed Average Noise Level for observing weak signals

Phase Noise -82 dBc/Hz @1 Gz and offset at 10 kHz

Total Amplitude Accuracy <1.5 dB

10 Hz Minimum Resolution Bandwidth (RBW)

Standard GPS receiver

Optional tracking generator 100 kHz to 3.6 GHz

EMI Pre-compliance Test Kit for EMI diagnosis and reporting

Optional 3.6 GHz Tracking Generator

8-in backlit IPS wide viewing angle touchscreen display

Li-ion battery operates up to six hours

USB host, USB device, LAN, earphone ports

The compact (10.4×7.5×2.3 in; 5.5 lb) and rugged HSA1000 spectrum analyzers are supplied with a convenient hand-strap for field use, with sturdy, non-slip silicone buffers for shock protection. Manufactured by specialist test equipment manufacturer Owon, the HSA1000 Series of RF spectrum analyzers are available now from Saelig. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig (585) 385-1750, via email: info@saelig.com, or by visiting www.saelig.com.