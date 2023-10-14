Hardware-software combo can be seamlessly integrated into future-proof ADAS architectures

u-blox has introduced u-safe, a comprehensive functional safety solution for vehicle positioning, designed to accelerate the adoption of autonomous vehicles. u-safe makes clever use of components that are proven in automotive driver navigation systems to offer Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs an advanced driver automated and assistance systems (ADAS) positioning solution that already has a worldwide track record of reliability and safety. Typical use cases include ADAS Level 3 and above applications requiring high-integrity and functional safety features. In addition, ADAS Level 2+ applications can also benefit from this solution to ensure that those systems are future-proof and ready for a transition into higher levels of automation.

u-blox is the only supplier in the market today to offer a functional-safety-and-SOTIF compliant safe end-to-end positioning solution combining proprietary hardware with customized software and correction service. u-safe is therefore simplifying the automotive supply chain with a comprehensive solution for customers working on ADAS up to SAE Level 5. The company aims with this new solution to take Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) localization to a new level. Integrated into ADAS and autonomous driving stacks, u-safe represents an additional layer of safety by offering functional safety (ISO-26262 standard), high-integrity, and trustworthy positioning solution, for highly automated and autonomous driving markets.