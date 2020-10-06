Heilind Electronics expands sensor portfolio with line of Sensata pressure sensors

Heilind Electronics recently added Sensata’s Cynergy3 pressure sensors to its extensive sensor portfolio. A versatile solution for a variety of industries, these sensors use an electronic signal to measure pressure.

Sensata – Cynergy3 offers permanent and portable pressure sensors for the water industry, including custom solutions for water pressure monitoring. The company also manufactures industrial pressure sensors for use in paint spraying and injection molding, as well as sensors to monitor steam in medical sterilizers and subsea applications like submersibles.

Customers can choose from a variety of pressure and temperature ranges, as well as pressure types. Also available are a broad range of ceramic and silicon pressure sensors, fully customizable with options for pressure range, electrical output, pressure port, physical housing and seals — even at low volumes.