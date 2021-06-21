High-frequency 12G MCX cable assemblies FOR 4K/Ultra-HD

Amphenol RF announces the expansion of our 12G MCX product series to include cable assemblies designed on Belden 4855R. This 75-ohm assembly is available in a right-angle plug to right-angle plug configuration in a wide range of standard lengths from six inches to three meters. 12G MCX cable assemblies are suitable for a number of broadcast video applications including high-definition cameras and video playback modules.

The MCX connector series is a robust micro-miniature interface with broadband capabilities with 75-ohm optimization up to 12 GHz. These products feature a secure snap-on/snap-off coupling for quick and easy mating and are manufactured from brass with gold plating. They offer reliable electrical performance up to the limits of the cable type. Their compact size along with the flexible cable type make them suitable for broadcast applications where there are space constraints.

This 12G MCX cable assembly line joins the most comprehensive portfolio of broadcast products in the industry. In addition to MCX, our flagship BNC series and miniature HD-BNC interface offer a robust selection of 12G-SDI connector, adapter, and cable assembly options. All of these products are engineered for data transfer rates up to 12 Gbps which enable the transmission of high-resolution uncompressed video signs. 12G products are commonly used in 4K and Ultra-HD applications that require miniature and high-density sub-miniature package sizes.