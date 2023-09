High-frequency switch mode power supply support high pulse current and peak power

Astrodyne TDI has introduced the AWG (Arbitrary Waveform Generator), an innovative high-frequency switched-mode power supply post regulator for applications requiring pulse currents with high slew rates currently underserved by typical offline AC-DC converters. Applications, including semiconductor lasers and pulse plating, often require that the current transition from its minimum value to its maximum value high pulse repetition frequency. The new AWG by Astrodyne TDI can support high pulse currents and peak power, input overhead voltage to overcome lead inductance during pulse rise time, and manage repetitive peak semiconductor power and junction temperature to assure long-term reliability.