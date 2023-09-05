High-frequency switch mode power supply support high pulse current and peak power

Astrodyne TDI has introduced the AWG (Arbitrary Waveform Generator), an innovative high-frequency switched-mode power supply post regulator for applications requiring pulse currents with high slew rates currently underserved by typical offline AC-DC converters. Applications, including semiconductor lasers and pulse plating, often require that the current transition from its minimum value to its maximum value high pulse repetition frequency. The new AWG by Astrodyne TDI can support high pulse currents and peak power, input overhead voltage to overcome lead inductance during pulse rise time, and manage repetitive peak semiconductor power and junction temperature to assure long-term reliability.
The AWG circuit is built around a synchronous buck topology operating at a switching frequency 200kHz at full load. The converter features a hysteretic control topology, which varies the switching frequency in response to output load changes. Hysteretic control provides optimal availability of input voltage to drive output current rise time.
Another feature of the AWG, a high-frequency switched-mode post regulator, is the ability to reverse polarity on the delivered output. The four switches are modulated to set the output polarity as the external host system commands.
The AWG circuit supports extremely high output slew rates with an output capacitor of less than 100uF (providing ~3uF/A at 30A) and high current control bandwidth and can be packaged in various ways. Converter blocks can be connected in parallel to support higher output power. For example, when eight of these assemblies are connected in parallel, a semiconductor laser application can achieve slew rates of 8,000A/ms.
The new AWG by Astrodyne TDI is an improved AC to-pulsed DC output power system. It can provide output current slew rates greater than 1,000A/ms while managing component reliability considerations resulting from thermal fatigue and safe operating conditions.