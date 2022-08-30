High-gain GaN amps handle L-band applications

Qorvo introduced the highest gain 100-watt L-band (1.2-1.4 GHz) compact solution: a GaN-on-SiC power amplifier module (PAM) targeting commercial and defense radar applications. The QPA2511 GaN-on-SiC PAM includes an integrated two-stage amplifier solution offering 60% power added efficiency in a circuit size 70% smaller than equivalent two-stage solutions. This unparalleled performance significantly reduces overall system power consumption.

In addition to best-in-class performance, the QPA2511 has been integrated into a robust surface mount package to simplify system design, board assembly, and testing. This helps optimize customer manufacturing cycles and improves reliability while accelerating time to market.

The QPA2511 is sampling today for qualified customers.