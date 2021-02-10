High-power 650V/800V GaN ICs combine power FET and gate driver

Navitas Semiconductor announced the NV6128, a new high-power 650V/800V-rated GaNFast power IC to address the high-power mobile and consumer power electronics market and take market share from the old, slow, silicon chip. The 70 mOhm NV6128 represents a 66% increase in current capability, in a small, 6 x 8 mm PQFN package with a proprietary, integrated cooling pad for high-efficiency, high-density power systems.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than old, slow silicon (Si), and enables up to 3x more power or 3x faster charging in half the size & weight. GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver the simplest, smallest, fastest, and now even higher-power performance.

Unlike competing solutions, the NV6128 is rated at 650V for nominal operation plus a high, 800V peak capability for robust operation during transient events. As a true power IC, the GaN gate is fully protected and the whole device rated at an industry-leading electrostatic discharge (ESD) specification of 2kV.

For power electronics designers, the NV6128 and all the GaNFast power IC family offer easy-to-use, high-speed, high-efficiency solutions for 200-500W applications such as all-in-one PCs, TVs, game consoles, eMobility chargers (eScooters, eBikes), gaming laptops, and more.

Design-support includes detailed datasheets, electrical models (SPICE), and mechanical models (.stp). The NV6128 is in high-volume, mass production and immediately available from Navitas distribution partners, with a low price of $7.85 at 1k units.