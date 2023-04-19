High power programmable linear power supply line expansion

Acopian expanded their high-power linear Rack and Benchtop power supplies rated up to 1200W. Models now include dc wide-adjustment output voltages ranging from 0-5VDC to 0-150VDC and up to 1200 watts. All voltages are available in 2U, 3U, and 4U high configurations.

All models are voltage and current-programmable. In addition, these units are constant current controllable and can also be controlled from 0 volts and 0 amps to their rated output.

These linear power supplies are highly configurable. Standard features include but are not limited to remote sensing, open sense protection, isolated output, internal EMI filtering, no minimum load requirements, short circuit, and overload protection with enhanced surge capabilities, front panel AC input power switch with indicator, over-temp protection on heat sinks and thermostatically controlled fans.

Optional features include selecting your desired AC input voltage, voltage output adjust and current limit adjustments, inhibit or enable, voltage and current monitoring, latching overcurrent control, ethernet/usb/rs232/rs485 digital interfaces, output blocking protection diode, high frequency pulsed load filtering, series operation diode capability, alarm with relay contacts options, front panel mounted led output indicator, temperature monitor, handles, chassis slides, digital voltage and current meters and more.

Linear operation minimizes output noise so these power supplies are ideal for use in test equipment, analog systems, controls, medical, aviation and r&d applications.

While firm pricing is determined according to customers’ specifications, prices for Acopian’s Rack and Benchtop power supplies start at $2,765.00 per unit.