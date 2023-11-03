High-speed connectors and cable assemblies for UHD data transfer at 18 Gbit/s

Fischer Connectors has released new high-speed connectors and cable assemblies for Ultra High Definition (UHD) audio/video data transfer at 18 Gbit/s in demanding environments, matching the performance speed of HDMI 2.0.

Fischer Connectors’ new UHD solutions are available in the flagship Fischer MiniMax and Fischer Core product lines with 10’000 mating cycles, 360° EMI protection, different sealing performances from IP68 to hermeticity and sterilization capacities, as well as three locking mechanisms (push-pull, screw, quick-release).

Fischer MiniMax UHD connectors available in ‘size 08’ (12.9 mm diameter plug) have a miniature, lightweight, compact, high-density layout with 19 contacts, ensuring high-quality data transmission for digital signals in demanding applications such as aerial imaging, especially in military operations for drones equipped with high-resolution cameras.

UHD audio/video connectivity is also needed in scientific, industrial, instrumentation, test and measurement, and medical applications with 4K camera devices. Fischer Core connectors are widely used, e.g., in size 104 with 20 contacts.

A dedicated, custom cable has been developed for both Fischer Core and Fischer MiniMax UHD audio/video connectors, which are also available pre-cabled as plug-and-play solutions.