High-voltage supplies optimized for capacitor charging apps

Dean Technology, Inc. announced the introduction of a new series of high voltage power supplies designed specifically for exceptional performance in capacitor charging applications requiring higher voltage and higher power. The new UMR-HPC series, which is an extension of the existing UMR Collection of power supplies, offers output voltages up to 30kV at either 60W or 125W.

UMR-HPC modules are form-fit-function replacements for industry standard units and come in three package sizes based on voltage. They offer low overshoot and fast rise time while maintaining high efficiency. All models come standard with voltage and current monitoring and can be upgraded to include buffered monitors and current regulation. In addition, higher power units up to 250W, and bipolar models up to 125W, are in the late stages of development and available for early prototyping.

All models in the UMR-HPC series are available now and ready to ship.