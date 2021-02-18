HMI supports intuitive touch feedback, haptics

Candera has been cooperating on the development of an innovative HMI solution, supporting intuitive touch feedback technology. Featuring different use cases in application fields like industry, nautics, medicine, and many more, the solution also includes a haptic pin pad, that supports a person with visual impairment. This innovative haptic HMI will be presented at (digital) Embedded World, from 1-5 March 2021.

Following several studies about the hierarchy of human senses, touch is often named as one of the most important ones after visual and auditory impulses. Therefore, it is not surprising, that not only our physical but also the artificial world can be enriched from an enhanced input of touch stimuli. The incorporation of haptics and touch feedback technology into displays and touch screens is no future trend, it has already found its way into many application fields like automotive, industry, or medicine. Adding these intuitive operating concepts to static devices transforms standard UI solutions into immersive and living HMI experiences.

Based on these insights, Candera GmbH, a leading HMI tool provider, next system, a renowned expert in haptics, displays, computers, and motors together with DATA MODUL, a leading partner for display technologies have merged their expertise in order to create a modern Multi-Scene-HMI solution with intuitive and haptic touchscreen support. The result is a highly perceptive User Interface that combines the best out of 2 worlds: perfect HMI design and enhanced haptic technologies.

Intuitive touch feedback of displays and devices is no longer a privilege of the automotive industry. It has already found its way into multiple application fields like industry, medicine, entertainment, and many more. This is why Candera, the next system, and DATA MODUL have highlighted several different use cases across various industries, among them a 2D/3D excavator UI, a nautic sea map, an ultrasonic control unit, a dynamic cashpoint pin pad, and more. Indeed, this pin pad supports persons with visual impairment, who can successfully interact with the UI purely based on the haptic and auditory feedback they receive from the device.

All of these use cases have been created with Candera’s HMI design tool CGI Studio, a highly intuitive and user-friendly GUI design software. Thanks to Candera’s powerful render engine, the scenes not only feature pin-sharp graphics but also 3D elements and animations. CGI Studio’s automated workflows, like the ready-to-use controls, integrated state machines but especially the Smart Photoshop Importer has helped to rapidly turn the flood of images and animations linked to these multiple scenes into living HMIs – and this within only a few weeks instead of months.

next systems innovative hardware technologies were the perfect match to Candera’s HMI solutions. As a pioneer in haptic touch solutions, the next system’s target was to create a state-of-the-art haptic touch demonstrator for several applications. The device includes two 10,1“ touch screens with haptic feedback support based on electrostatic- and piezo-technology. Both screens include force-sense (Force measurement for targeted and safe triggering on the user interface) in order to ensure a high-quality user experience. The integrated haptic touch technology can be tailormade applied to almost all touch-sensitive applications.

DATA MODUL provided the custom refined cover glass including the latest version of their SITO projective capacitive touch unit. Additionally, the display expert was taking care of the fine-tuning mostly for touch adjustments and TFT driving. This set-up of all included components ensured the perfect combination and integration of Candera´s HMI and the next system´s haptic touch solution.

The new haptic HMI solution will be presented the first time at Embedded World 2021 at the virtual booth of Candera as well as during Candera’s speaker presentation at the exhibitor forum on March 2, 2021 at 11.25 AM, in which David Aberl, Head of Product Management will talk about the Next Generation of HMI development tools.