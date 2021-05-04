Hybrid connection solution for robotics and automation systems

HDC HMN shielded Cat 5e modules from TE Connectivity enable high-speed data transmission in harsh industrial applications. The HDC HMN system offers various options for power, signal and data connections. The new addition makes TE’s HDC HMN system an option for robotics and automation applications.

“TE customers using HDC HMN modular connectors will benefit from these additional options to create customized interfaces,” said Ewa Bazior, product manager at TE Connectivity. “The connectors also allow transmission of power, signal and high-speed data with an optimum amount space on the panel and a reduced number of cables needed.”

New modules are available with two or six contacts in each circular insert, with up to three inserts in a single HMN module. The HDC HMN modules offer:

High signal integrity through individual shielding of each Ethernet pair

Enhanced flexibility with high-density data inserts in standardized module, compatible with entire HMN range

Ease of assembly

Possible applications include connections between control cabinets and a robot base, various connections between fixed and moving parts in automated assembly and production lines, and connections in electrical and pneumatic handling equipment.