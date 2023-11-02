i.MX 95-based SoM for next-gen edge applications

Variscite announced the upcoming release of the new DART-MX95 for high-performance edge applications including industrial, medical, aviation, IoT, robotics, vision-capable, and smart edge devices.

Designed for high-end scalable computing, DART-MX95 is based on NXP’s i.MX 95 application processor family. This energy flex architecture includes multiple heterogeneous processing domains with up to 6 cores, 2.0 GHz Arm Cortex-A55, two independent real-time co-processors for safety/low-power, and real-time use, consisting of 250 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 and 800 MHz Arm Cortex-M33.

The platform presents an impressive 2D/3D graphics accelerator powered by Arm Mali, advanced multimedia, integrated NPU accelerator and ISP, high safety and security capabilities that meet the ASIL-B and SIL2 compliances, and a rich high-speed connectivity set.

DART-MX95 is part of Variscite’s DART Pin2Pin family which enables compatibility with modules based on the i.MX 8M/ 8M Plus/ 8M Mini. The Pin2Pin family provides an extended lifespan, reduced development time, costs, and risks as well as scalability to additional modules.

DART-MX95 key features include: Up to 6 cores 2.0 GHz Arm Cortex-A55; Real-time co-processors 250 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 and 800 MHz Arm Cortex-M33; High-performance NPU for AI/ML operations; Up to 16 GB LPDDR5 and 128 eMMC; Wireless: Certified dual-band 802.11ax/ac/a/b/g/n with optional 802.15.4 + BT/BLE5.3; Connectivity: 2x GbE + 10GbE, 2x PCIe Gen 3.0, 2x USB 3.0/2.0, CAN FD, UART/USART, I2C/I3C, SPI/QSPI and ADC; 2D/3D GPU with support for OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, OpenCL 3.0; Video Encode / Decode: 4K H.265/ H.264 encode, 4K H.265/ H.264 decode; Display: Up to 4K MIPI DSI, 2x LVDS; Camera: Dual MIPI-CSI2; Audio in/out; Industrial temperature grade: – 40 to 85°C;

Variscite’s SoM and related evaluation kits will be launched simultaneously with NXP’s release of the i.MX 95 silicon and its software. Variscite ensures supply continuity of 15 years to preserve customers’ engineering investment for their embedded designs.