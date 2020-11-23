Good-bye x-ray tubes, hello “vacuum” transistors

Among the presentations at this year’s IEDM: A silicon vacuum transistor that operates at over 38 kV.

Examine a hospital x-ray machine or a high-power RF transmitter and you’ll find a beefy vacuum tube. Vacuum devices still rein for applications requiring extremely high voltages (>30 kV) such as for x-ray generation or high-power radar (> 10 kW). But a special kind of “vacuum” transistor maybe able to begin taking over these applications.

So say researchers from M.I.T. and Mass. General Hospital in Boston. In a paper to be presented at the upcoming IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (“Demonstration of a ~40 kV Si Vacuum Transistor as a Practical High Frequency and Power Device,” W. Chern et al, MIT/Harvard/Massachusetts General Hospital), the group describes the first steps toward a practical high-voltage vacuum transistor. The device uses a cold-cathode field emission electron source and experimentally demonstrates a current density and voltages which enable its use as both a next generation x-ray source and a high-power and frequency device.

One big problem with existing high-power vacuum tubes is their use of a heated filament (>2,000°C) as a source of electrons. This thermionic electron source is slow to turn on and off and gets hot, so ancillary electronics must be kept at a distance. The vacuum transistor has neither drawback, says the group. Getting rid of the thermionic source lets other parts of the transistor sit close to the electron source enabling high electric fields needed to make a compact device that can outperform solid-state devices on all metrics.

The vacuum transistor consists of three components: an electron source comprised of silicon field emitter arrays (Si FEAs), a vacuum package and a metal anode. Silicon FEAs are field-emission devices consisting of a sharp silicon tip with a diameter < 10 nm, designed to concentrate an electric field, in series with a ballast resistor or a high-aspect-ratio silicon nanowire. The Si FEAs can be mass-produced via chip fabrication techniques. Si FEAs and the anode are connected through multi-channel vacuum feedthroughs and wire bonded on a package. These nanowires are embedded in a dielectric matrix and controlled by a conductive (polysilicon) gate.

The group cautions that while vacuum transistors have extremely promising intrinsic figure of merits, the technology is still at an early-stage. For one thing, vacuum packaging (~10-8 torr) must be developed that can withstand the high voltages involved. Vacuum packaging able to meet the electric field requirements of the transistors has yet to be demonstrated. And the capacitance involved in the transistor parts currently sits at ~50 aF/tip, limiting realizable frequencies to 1-10 GHz assuming the device is not transit-time limited. The current cross-over between capacitance and transit time limitations occurs ~100 kV. They also say that further optimization of the electron source could improve the device enabling higher frequencies and lower voltages to become interesting.

