IMU measures six axes while drawing less than 10 mA

TDK Corporation announces the expansion of the InvenSense SmartIndustrial sensor platform family. With its support for an extended temperature range of -40 oC to 105 oC, this new 6-axis IMU targets industrial applications that require extreme stability over temperature and great vibration immunity.

The IIM-20670 features a robust monolithic 6-axis IMU, 3-axis accelerometer, and 3-axis gyroscope, with proven shock robustness and capability to simultaneously measure all six axes with a current consumption below 10 mA under all operating conditions. The IIM-20670 is calibrated over multiple temperature points and available in a compact QFN 4.5 x 4.5 x 1.1 mm3 form with wettable flanks that simplify inspection at the end of the assembly line. It also features programmable digital filters and a 10 MHz SPI interface where data integrity can be assessed by a CRC-based error-detecting code algorithm. The IIM-20670 contains an accelerometer thermal stability of 1.7 µg/C, an accelerometer bias repeatability of 1 mg, and a programmable output of 64G alongside with a tilt algorithm that outputs pitch and roll data over the full temperature range. These specifications allow the IIM-20670 to provide one of the most stable 6-axis tilt outputs in the industry, making it ideal for applications that need robust, fast, and accurate tilt or stabilization performance such as 5G platforms, industrial tilt modules, industrial/agricultural drones, etc.

This new thermal stable IMU for industrial applications delivers: Precise measurements enabled by highly stable IMU; Support for extended temperature range (-40 °C to 105 °C); 64g accelerometer output; Best in class accelerometer bias offset & repeatability; Strong vibration rectification performance; A comprehensive development and evaluation platform along with necessary software to enable quick-to-market development of customer systems;

IIM-20670 is available now for select early partners and customers and will be available at our distribution partners in April 2023. TDK will be demonstrating the new family at CES 2023 through a tilt demo comparing several IMUs.