Industrial CMOS vision sensors carry 2 MP, 1.5 MP resolution

Teledyne e2v has introduced its Topaz series of industrial CMOS sensors with new 2MP and 1.5MP resolution devices. These new 1920 x 1080 and 1920 x 800-pixel format sensors use state-of-the-art low noise, global-shutter pixel technology to offer powerful solutions and enable compact mobile designs for many applications.

Housed in a tiny 4.45 mm wide Chip Scale Package (CSP), the Topaz sensors have an optical array center that precisely matches the mechanical center of the package, allowing for a slim camera design. This makes them particularly suitable for miniature OEM barcode engine designs, mobile terminals, and sleds, IoT, contactless authentication systems, wearable devices, drones, and robotics. Their 1/3” optical format is made possible due to the small 2.5µm global shutter pixel that employs in-pixel CDS (correlated double sampling) and advanced dual light-guides to achieve good SNR at low-light, with low crosstalk for crisp images.

Key Features include: Advanced 2.5µm x 2.5µm global shutter pixel; Low readout noise of typically 3.3 electrons; Excellent low light SNR performance with short exposure times; Ultra-low dark signal for exceptionally good high temp performance; Frame rate of >100 frames per second in 8-bit output mode; 2 lane MIPI outputs (1.2Gpix/sec each) for seamless connection with CPU, ISP, and other application processors; Fast Wake Up mode – decode within 10 milliseconds after power-up and other useful application features;

Samples and evaluation kits are available now.