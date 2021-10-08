Industrial computers carry 8th-Gen Intel Core U processors

Kontron is expanding its KBox A-series with the KBox A-150-WKL Box PC . With 8th Gen Intel Core U or Intel Celeron processors, the KBox A-150-WKL delivers high computing performance with low power consumption. The compact Box PC offers a wide range of interfaces as well as numerous expansion options, predestining it for use in Fieldbus environments and process control as well as for industrial firewalls and many other embedded applications. The KBox A-150-WKL can be easily integrated into a wide range of industrial environments by means of a DIN rail mounting option.

The KBox A-150-WKL is the latest member of the KBox family and has been specially designed for IoT gateway applications in industrial environments. The built-in 3.5″ SBC combines powerful SoC processor technology, a compact design, and extensive connectivity. With the integrated Intel Core i3-8145UE/i5-8365UE/i7-8665UE or Celero 4305UE processors with up to four processing cores and 4.4 GHz (burst) each, the new Box PC supports OEM manufacturers and system integrators in realizing the full potential of their IoT infrastructures. Thanks to the compact design of 50 x 180 x 134 mm and the flexible DIN rail mounting option, the KBox A-150-WKL can also be used easily in small installation spaces. The fanless, robust design with a rotatable heat sink guarantees an extended service life as well as high availability in harsh industrial environments at temperatures between 0 °C and 50 °C.

The CPU provides two serial RS232/422/485 interfaces for connecting the KBox A-150-WKL to the sensor and machine environment. For high connectivity, it has been equipped with numerous other interfaces, including two DisplayPort, four USB 3.1, and two Gigabit Ethernet connections with IEEE1588 support. In addition, the system offers 3x M.2 expansion slots, which can for instance be used for integrating SSD storage or WWAN functionality. Optionally, the KBox A-150-WKL can be extended with WiFi or audio functionalities or even up to two CAN ports.