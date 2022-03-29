Industrial-grade DDR5 R-DIMM modules feature data transfer rates to 4,800 MT/sec

ADATA Technology launched new industrial-grade Registered DIMM (R-DIMM) DDR5 memory modules. This completes a full suite of industrial-grade DDR5 including U-DIMM, SO-DIMM, and now R-DIMM modules designed for the latest Intel 12th Generation processors, and future DDR5 platforms.

ADATA industrial-grade R-DIMM DDR5 memory modules are suitable for a wide range of applications, including 5G backhaul equipment, AIoT, High-Performance Computing, Server, Data Center, Edge Computing, Networking, Surveillance, and more. DDR5 is expected to account for 90% of the global memory market by 2026, and ADATA’s DDR5 memory is ready to support the growing demand for reliable, high bandwidth memory.

ADATA industrial-grade R-DIMM DDR5 memory modules utilize original Samsung ICs and offer capacities of 16GB and 32GB. DDR5 performs at twice the bandwidth compared to DDR4, with data transfer rates of up to 4800MT/s, while also operating at a lower 1.1V for improved energy efficiency.

ADATA industrial-grade DDR5 memory modules feature on-module Power Management ICs (PMIC), which improve power management and provide a more stable power supply with per-module granularity. DDR5 ICs also feature on-die ECC and each module features thermal sensors to ensure generationally better operational reliability.

Each ADATA industrial-grade DDR5 memory module uses 30µ PCB gold plating for improved signal transmission, plus anti-sulphuration protection, and conformal coating technology for resilience against pollution, dust, and humidity for better long-term reliability.

ADATA can also tailor its industrial-grade DDR5 memory modules with technologies such as ECC, VLP DIMM, and wide-temperature operation to meet the diverse needs of customer applications.