Industrial PC104 data acquisition module offers eight differential ADC channels and 16-bit resolutio

Embedded computing pioneer WINSYSTEMS today introduced a versatile data acquisition option for PCle/104 OneBank and PC/104 Express embedded computing systems. Its new PX1-I440-ADC module, scheduled for release in Q3 2020, extends capabilities for the company’s own single board computers, such as the Intel E3900-powered PX1-C415, as well as CPUs from other PC/104 suppliers.

This space-efficient extension of WINSYSTEMS’ I/O module offerings is based on the Linear Technology LTC2335-16 Analog-to-Digital converter. It supplies the features most requested by designers of industrial systems who otherwise have to resort to external devices or multiple adapters to attain the same functionality. The PX1-I440-ADC module accommodates eight differential inputs with the following voltage ranges: 0V to 5V, OV to 5.12V, ±5V, ±5.12V, OV to 10V, OV to 10.24V, ±10V and ±10.24V.

In addition to this ADC’s eight differential channels and optional 4-20mA inputs, WINSYSTEMS’ PX1-I440-ADC offers 16-bit resolution. Custom populations are available for OEMs requiring different configurations from the standard products.