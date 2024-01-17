Industrial PoE Gb switch fits into tiny spaces

Antaira launched its most compact industrial-grade PoE+ Gigabit unmanaged Ethernet switch, the Antaira launched its most compact industrial-grade PoE+ Gigabit unmanaged Ethernet switch, the LNP-C800G , a true plug-and-play networking solution designed for space-constrained areas including control cabinets and tight machinery. Thirty percent smaller than conventional switches, the LNP-C800G brings unmatched reliability, versatility, and value to factory automation, Intelligent Transportation Systems, on-vehicle networks, solar power stations, video surveillance, and remote outdoor installations.

Measuring 3.7″ x 2.1″ x 3.3″, the LNP-C800G houses eight RJ45 ports simultaneously supplying both Gigabit speed and 802.3af/at PoE+ 30W power per port. Each port has automatic MDI/MDI-X detection, meaning the switch can connect to another switch or workstation without changing the straight-through or crossover cabling. The store-and-forward architecture meets modern industrial requirements with a backplane speed of 16 Gbps and support for 9.2Kbytes jumbo frames to efficiently transmit larger files. Put together, these features make for lower infrastructure costs, less downtime during deployment or network expansion, and easier connectivity of PoE-enabled devices without requiring separate power supplies or outlets.

Like all Antaira industrial-grade equipment, the LNP-C800G is hardened and certified to operate resiliently in harsh environments. Its extended temperature version has a tolerance of -40°C to 75°C (-40°F to 167°F), enabling the expansion of connectivity to a broader spectrum of applications. The high-strength IP30-rated metal case withstands vibration, shock, and free-fall while offering flexible wall or DIN-rail mounting options.

When combined with an optional power supply, the LNP-C800G’s redundant 48 to 55VDC power input design allows for a total PoE budget of 240W. The switch comes standard with features essential for demanding industrial applications, such as reverse polarity support, overload current protection, and EMI/EMS resistance.