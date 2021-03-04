Industrial-rated carrier provides extensive connectivity for Type 10 mini-module designs

today introduced its first Mini-ITX form factor carrier board to complement and support its WINSYSTEMS today introduced its first Mini-ITX form factor carrier board to complement and support its COMeT10-3900 COM Express Type 10 mini modules. The ITX-M-CC452-T10 carrier platform is designed with industrial components for testing products in development and to deliver highly reliable performance in operating environments with temperatures of -40°C to +85C°.

WINSYSTEMS’s newest COM Express market entry offers the assurance of a USA-designed and manufactured product fully backed by expert technical guidance, BIOS customization, and convenient customer service based in the heart of Texas. This translates to superior quality and better support for greater confidence in the end product – coupled with rapid, more predictable delivery for shorter lead times and reduced time to market.

As an industrial-rated reference board, the ITX-M-CC452-T10 carrier’s design ensures that it operates over the full specifications of the COMeT10-3900 COM module so the combination can be proven at temperature. The carrier features dual Ethernet – USB 3.0 and 2.0 – four serial ports, three Mini-PCIe expansion options, multiple display options – and more when combined with WINSYSTEMS’ COMeT10-3900 Express Module.

This American-made carrier supports all the performance differentiators within a product family enabled by the COM approach: multiple processor options for single, dual or quad CPU cores along with various RAM and onboard SSD sizes. The industrial reference design also complements the -40°C to +85C° temperature range with a wide-range power input (5-20 V DC).

The ITX-M-CC452-T10 carrier supports up to two independent displays: one DisplayPort with 4K resolution and one LCD with backlight and touch control. Additional connectivity and I/O capabilities include four GPIs and four GPOs. Built-in storage spans microSD, SATA and mSATA.

ITX-M-CC452-T10 Mini-ITX form factor carriers will become available Q1, 2021, and will ship from WINSYSTEMS’ Texas headquarters with access to the accompanying product manual, a carrier design guide, COM modules and thermal solutions (the latter two items sold separately).

By relying on WINSYSTEMS’ expertise in embedded industrial computing systems, customers can be confident their highly reliable products are built on the right computer system. The company’s single board computers, rugged embedded systems and COM module products are backed by world-class customer service and responsive technical support from knowledgeable application engineers at every step.