Inline holder move fuses off the board

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the latest release of the 150520 Series Inline Fuse Holders product line.

The latest 150520 Series Inline Fuse Holders are rated 600 VAC/VDC voltage at 20 amps in a 5×20 mm size. These convenient inline fuses are ideal for applications requiring supplemental circuit protection, including data centers, industrial HVAC, and power supplies. The 150520 provides eight-inch pre-stripped wire leads and preassembled fuse clips for quick installation.

The latest 150520 Series Inline Fuse Holders are ideal for use in many applications, including: data centers & cloud; industrial HVAC; consumer electronics; LED lighting ballasts; and appliances

The 150520 Series Inline Fuse Holders offer the following key benefits: Provides an inline solution for designs that require 5×20 mm fuse sizes; High voltage 600 VAC/VDC rating with 20 A current rating that accommodates many power applications; The inline version saves space on the printed circuit board; Eight-inch pre-stripped wire leads and preassembled fuse clips enable quick installation; UL recognized to UL / CSA 4248-1;

The 150520 Series Inline Fuse Holders are available in bulk packs of 100 pieces. Place sample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.